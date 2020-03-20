The rapidly growing spread of COVID-19 has forced the closure of our local schools. As a result, thousands of children are in need of daily nutritious meals.

Luna Grill has partnered with San Diego Food Bank, iHeart Radio and KUSI to feed kids through The Good Card program.

For every $5 gift card increment purchased, Luna Grill will donate a meal to a child in need…and you keep the Gift Card!

How it works: