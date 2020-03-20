The rapidly growing spread of COVID-19 has forced the closure of our local schools. As a result, thousands of children are in need of daily nutritious meals.
Luna Grill has partnered with San Diego Food Bank, iHeart Radio and KUSI to feed kids through The Good Card program.
For every $5 gift card increment purchased, Luna Grill will donate a meal to a child in need…and you keep the Gift Card!
>>Click here to PURCHASE The Good Card<<
How it works:
- Click to purchase The Good Card
- Select gift card amount (Luna Grill will donate 1 meal for every $5 increment purchased in gift cards – for example, $25 = 5 kids meals)
- Enter in recipient email address (can be for you, a friend, relative, neighbor – anyone!)
- Add payment information and click purchase e-card.
- For your protection, virtual e-gift cards will be approved by Luna Grill and emailed to recipient email address within 24-48 hours of purchase.
- Every Friday we will cook and package up the donated meals to be picked up and delivered by San Diego Food Bank! Follow us on Instagram @lunagrill to stay involved!
1,466
meals donated as of 3/24/20!